The Baldwin Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble's Program of "Emerging and Silenced Voices," from May 2022, ranges from a suite taken from the satirical opera "The Good Soldier Schweik" to a reflection on the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy. WCLV's Ovations airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, with a repeat Saturdays at 10 p.m.