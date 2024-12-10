Sacrum Mysterium from Apollo's Fire
[Airdate: Wednesday, December 11, 2024]
This week on Ovations we're revisiting a 2012 performance from Apollo's Fire called "Sacrum Mysterium: A Celtic Christmas." It's a tapestry of mystical Scottish Gregorian chant, ancient pagan carols, Celtic fiddle tunes & joyous dances – featuring highlights from the 13th-century Vespers of St. Kentigern, Patron Saint of Glasgow.
Apollo’s Fire
Jeannette Sorrell, conductor
Meredith Hall, soprano
Ensemble La Nef & Sylvain Bergeron
Trad: Oikan ayns Bethlehem (The Babe in Bethlehem)
Scottish Gaelic Carol: Duan Nollaig
Deus in adjutorium – Alleluia Alleluia
Traditional Irish jig: Road to Lisdoonvarna
Carols: Veni Veni Emmanuel; Nowell tydings trew; Noel nouvelet; Sussex Carol
Trad: Come my children
Trad: Wat ye what I got yestreen
Chant: Hodie
Scottish Gaelic lullaby: Talladh Chriosda
Vespers & Alleluia
Hymn: All Sons of Adam
Psalm 128
Manx Gaelic Lullaby: Little Red Bird
Turlough O’Carolan: O'Carolan’s Cup
Jack Walsh: At Work on the Land
Trad. Irish reel: Christmas Eve