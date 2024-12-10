Sacrum Mysterium from Apollo's Fire

[Airdate: Wednesday, December 11, 2024]

This week on Ovations we're revisiting a 2012 performance from Apollo's Fire called "Sacrum Mysterium: A Celtic Christmas." It's a tapestry of mystical Scottish Gregorian chant, ancient pagan carols, Celtic fiddle tunes & joyous dances – featuring highlights from the 13th-century Vespers of St. Kentigern, Patron Saint of Glasgow.

Apollo’s Fire

Jeannette Sorrell, conductor

Meredith Hall, soprano

Ensemble La Nef & Sylvain Bergeron

Trad: Oikan ayns Bethlehem (The Babe in Bethlehem)

Scottish Gaelic Carol: Duan Nollaig

Deus in adjutorium – Alleluia Alleluia

Traditional Irish jig: Road to Lisdoonvarna

Carols: Veni Veni Emmanuel; Nowell tydings trew; Noel nouvelet; Sussex Carol

Trad: Come my children

Trad: Wat ye what I got yestreen

Chant: Hodie

Scottish Gaelic lullaby: Talladh Chriosda

Vespers & Alleluia

Hymn: All Sons of Adam

Psalm 128

Manx Gaelic Lullaby: Little Red Bird

Turlough O’Carolan: O'Carolan’s Cup

Jack Walsh: At Work on the Land

Trad. Irish reel: Christmas Eve

