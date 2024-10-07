Apollo's Fire Plays Music for Easter
[Broadcast: October 9 & 12, 2024]
Next time on Ovations we're sampling a program from Apollo's Fire recorded in April of this year. Some music J.S. Bach wrote for Easter is on the program, including his Easter Oratorio. Don't miss it!
Program
Apollo’s Fire
Apollo’s Singers
Andréa Walker, soprano
Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, countertenor
Lawrence Wiliford, tenor
Edward Vogel, baritone
Jeannette Sorrell, conductor
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sinfonia from Cantata BWV 42
Easter Cantata (Erfreut euch, ihr Herzen), BWV 66
Easter Oratorio: BWV 249