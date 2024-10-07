Apollo's Fire Plays Music for Easter

[Broadcast: October 9 & 12, 2024]

Next time on Ovations we're sampling a program from Apollo's Fire recorded in April of this year. Some music J.S. Bach wrote for Easter is on the program, including his Easter Oratorio. Don't miss it!

Program

Apollo’s Fire

Apollo’s Singers

Andréa Walker, soprano

Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, countertenor

Lawrence Wiliford, tenor

Edward Vogel, baritone

Jeannette Sorrell, conductor

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sinfonia from Cantata BWV 42

Easter Cantata (Erfreut euch, ihr Herzen), BWV 66

Easter Oratorio: BWV 249