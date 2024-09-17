BlueWater Chamber Orchestra and Jason Vieaux
[Wednesday, September 18, 2024]
On Ovations this week we're highlighting a recent program from the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra with guitar soloist Jason Vieaux. The program includes concertos by Antonio Vivaldi as well as the Cleveland premiere of Avner Dorman's How to Love. And we conclude with a performance from March 2024 of the world-premiere of Takuma Itoh's concerto version of Kohola Sings.
At intermission, you will hear an interview with Ladonna Woods, the wife of the late Carlton Woods who founded BlueWater fifteen years ago. You can hear that interview now by clicking "Listen" above.
BlueWater Chamber Orchestra
Jason Vieaux, guitar
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp
Daniel Meyer, conductor
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D, RV 93
Avner Dorman: How to Love
I. I Am Here For You
II. I Know You Are There, And I Am Happy
III. This Is a Happy Moment
IV. You Are Partly Right
Takuma Itoh: Kohola Sings (from March 2024)