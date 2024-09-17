BlueWater Chamber Orchestra and Jason Vieaux

[Wednesday, September 18, 2024]

On Ovations this week we're highlighting a recent program from the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra with guitar soloist Jason Vieaux. The program includes concertos by Antonio Vivaldi as well as the Cleveland premiere of Avner Dorman's How to Love. And we conclude with a performance from March 2024 of the world-premiere of Takuma Itoh's concerto version of Kohola Sings.

At intermission, you will hear an interview with Ladonna Woods, the wife of the late Carlton Woods who founded BlueWater fifteen years ago. You can hear that interview now by clicking "Listen" above.

BlueWater Chamber Orchestra

Jason Vieaux, guitar

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp

Daniel Meyer, conductor

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D, RV 93

Avner Dorman: How to Love

I. I Am Here For You

II. I Know You Are There, And I Am Happy

III. This Is a Happy Moment

IV. You Are Partly Right

Takuma Itoh: Kohola Sings (from March 2024)