The annual Baldwin Wallace Bach Festival takes place this year April 12th through the 14th. Ovations on April 10 at 8 p.m. features a concert from the 2023 festival, featuring music by J. S. Bach and Benjamin Britten. The guest at intermission will be Dirk Garner, Artistic Director of the Bach Festival.

Click on the link for program and ticketing information. The photo above is of the Thomaskirche, where Bach worked as Kappellmeister.