From the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Performing Arts, students perform the Brahms Haydn Variations plus music by Falla and Stravinsky. Faculty members offer chamber works by Debussy and Clara Schumann, along with the contemporary American composer Jonathan Bailey Holland. Ovations, a program of NE Ohio musicians and ensembles, is heard on WCLV every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on WCLV 90.3 and wclv.org.