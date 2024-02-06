Les Délices with Nicholas Phan
[Airdate: February 7. 2024]
Les Délices
Nicholas Phan, tenor
Debra Nagy & Meg Owens, oboes, oboes d’amore, and oboe da caccia
Rebecca Landell, baroque cello and viola da gamba
Mark Edwards, harpsichord and organ
PROGRAM
Johann Joachim Quantz: Trio in g minor
Johann Sebastian Bach: “Ich höre mitten in den Leiden” from BWV 38
Bach: “Was unser Gott geschaffen hat” from BWV 117
Bach: Sonata for viola da gamba and harpsichord in G major, BWV 1027
Bach: “Geliebter Jesu, du allein” from BWV 16
Bach: Variations 13 & 14 from The Goldberg Variations, BWV 988
Bach: “Ach, heile mich” (recit) and “Tröste mir Jesu mein Gemüte (aria) from BWV 135
“Wohl dir, du Volk der Linden” from BWV 119