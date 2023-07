Wednesday, July 19th, at 8 p.m. EDT, Ovations features Sir Edward Elgar's E Minor Sonata, op. 82, Erich Wolfgang Korngold's "Four Pieces from the Incidental Music to Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream,'" and Bedrich Smetana's Piano Trio in G Minor, op. 15. The performers are CIM faculty members Olga Dubossarskaya Kaler, violin, cellist Si-Yan Darren Li, and student artist Michelle Bushkova, piano.