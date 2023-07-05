The Canton Symphony

Tonight's' Cleveland Ovations" features music from various concerts conducted by the late, great "Maestro" Gerhardt Zimmerman, who passed away last month. You'll hear Andre Watts in Edward MacDowell's Piano Concerto #2, and Spencer Meyer in George Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F. Plus, an interesting piece by Quinn Mason:"Portrait of Scheherazade", a musical portrayal of Scheherazade's personality. And music for your 4th of July (though today is the 5th!)

Please join me this evening from 8-10 for "Cleveland Ovations".

Peace,

Rob Grier