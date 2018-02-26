Ars Futura at Cleveland State University
Ars Futura Ensemble is a Cleveland-based collective of classically trained musicians who commission and perform new music. They performed the music of Greg D'Alessio and Andrew Rindfleisch at CSU's Drinko Recital Hall on January 19, 2018.
Madeline Lucas Tolliver, flute
Gunner Hirthe, clarinet
Victor Beyens, violin
Daniel Pereira, cello
William Bender, viola
Shuai Wang, piano
Luke Rinderkneckt, percussion
Dr. John Perrine, saxophone, special guest
Program
Greg D'Alessio: Sona Solo
Greg D'Alessio: Veil
Andrew Rindfleisch: Reverie
Greg D'Alessio: Now’s the Time
Greg D'Alessio: Thread
Greg D'Alessio: End After End