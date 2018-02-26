Ars Futura at Cleveland State University

Ars Futura Ensemble is a Cleveland-based collective of classically trained musicians who commission and perform new music. They performed the music of Greg D'Alessio and Andrew Rindfleisch at CSU's Drinko Recital Hall on January 19, 2018.

Madeline Lucas Tolliver, flute

Gunner Hirthe, clarinet

Victor Beyens, violin

Daniel Pereira, cello

William Bender, viola

Shuai Wang, piano

Luke Rinderkneckt, percussion

Dr. John Perrine, saxophone, special guest

Program

Greg D'Alessio: Sona Solo

Greg D'Alessio: Veil

Andrew Rindfleisch: Reverie

Greg D'Alessio: Now’s the Time

Greg D'Alessio: Thread

Greg D'Alessio: End After End