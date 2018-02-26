© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ovations.png
Ovations

Ars Futura at Cleveland State University

Published February 26, 2018 at 4:30 PM EST
Ars Futura Ensemble
Ars Futura Ensemble

Ars Futura Ensemble is a Cleveland-based collective of classically trained musicians who commission and perform new music. They performed the music of Greg D'Alessio and Andrew Rindfleisch at CSU's Drinko Recital Hall on January 19, 2018.

Madeline Lucas Tolliver, flute
Gunner Hirthe, clarinet
Victor Beyens, violin
Daniel Pereira, cello
William Bender, viola
Shuai Wang, piano
Luke Rinderkneckt, percussion
Dr. John Perrine, saxophone, special guest

Program
Greg D'Alessio:  Sona Solo
Greg D'Alessio:  Veil
Andrew Rindfleisch:  Reverie
Greg D'Alessio:  Now’s the Time
Greg D'Alessio:  Thread
Greg D'Alessio:  End After End

Tags
Ovations WCLV