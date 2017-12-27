Carols of Yore by Quire Cleveland

Quire Cleveland presented this program, called "Carols of Yore," in December 2017.

Program

Anonymous (arr Ross Duffin): Nowell

Sing We Robert Croo (arr Ross Duffin): Coventry Carol

William Byrd: Lullaby

Anonymous 13th Century French (arr Ross Duffin): Out from Lands of Orient

Jean-Baptiste Lully (arr Ross Duffin): Venes leu

Jean-Philippe Rameau (arr Ross Duffin): O Nuit

Franz Gruber (arr Ross Duffin): Stille Nacht

Johann Walther: Joseph lieber

Michael Praetorius/J. S. Bach: Wachet aug

Guillaume DuFay: Christe redemptor

Roland de Lassus: Resonet in laudibus

Giaches de Wert: Gaudete in Dominum

Eric Whitacre: Lux aurumque

Paul Mealor: A Spotless Rose

Giovanni Bassano (arr Ross Duffin): Mi yimalel

Johann Walter (arr Ross Duffin): Ma’oz Tzur Yeshu’ati

Tom Lehrer (arr Beverley Simmons and David Singer): I’m Spending Hanukkah in Santa Monica