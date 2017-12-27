Carols of Yore by Quire Cleveland
Quire Cleveland presented this program, called "Carols of Yore," in December 2017.
Program
Anonymous (arr Ross Duffin): Nowell
Sing We Robert Croo (arr Ross Duffin): Coventry Carol
William Byrd: Lullaby
Anonymous 13th Century French (arr Ross Duffin): Out from Lands of Orient
Jean-Baptiste Lully (arr Ross Duffin): Venes leu
Jean-Philippe Rameau (arr Ross Duffin): O Nuit
Franz Gruber (arr Ross Duffin): Stille Nacht
Johann Walther: Joseph lieber
Michael Praetorius/J. S. Bach: Wachet aug
Guillaume DuFay: Christe redemptor
Roland de Lassus: Resonet in laudibus
Giaches de Wert: Gaudete in Dominum
Eric Whitacre: Lux aurumque
Paul Mealor: A Spotless Rose
Giovanni Bassano (arr Ross Duffin): Mi yimalel
Johann Walter (arr Ross Duffin): Ma’oz Tzur Yeshu’ati
Tom Lehrer (arr Beverley Simmons and David Singer): I’m Spending Hanukkah in Santa Monica