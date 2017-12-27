© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ovations.png
Ovations

Carols of Yore by Quire Cleveland

Published December 27, 2017 at 5:00 AM EST
Quire Cleveland. Photo by Beth Segal.
Quire Cleveland. Photo by Beth Segal.

Quire Cleveland presented this program, called "Carols of Yore," in December 2017. 

Program

Anonymous (arr Ross Duffin):  Nowell

Sing We Robert Croo (arr Ross Duffin):  Coventry Carol

William Byrd:  Lullaby

Anonymous 13th Century French (arr Ross Duffin):  Out from Lands of Orient

Jean-Baptiste Lully (arr Ross Duffin): Venes leu

Jean-Philippe Rameau (arr Ross Duffin):  O Nuit

Franz Gruber (arr Ross Duffin): Stille Nacht

Johann Walther:  Joseph lieber

Michael Praetorius/J. S. Bach:  Wachet aug

Guillaume DuFay:  Christe redemptor

Roland de Lassus:  Resonet in laudibus

Giaches de Wert:  Gaudete in Dominum

Eric Whitacre:  Lux aurumque

Paul Mealor:  A Spotless Rose

Giovanni Bassano (arr Ross Duffin):  Mi yimalel

Johann Walter (arr Ross Duffin):  Ma’oz Tzur Yeshu’ati

Tom Lehrer (arr Beverley Simmons and David Singer):  I’m Spending Hanukkah in Santa Monica

Tags
Ovations WCLV