Almost the entire student body and faculty were involved in the 2017 Baldwin Wallace Holiday Concert. Jacqueline Gerber hosts, and at intermission speaks with Susan van Vorst, Dean of the BW Conservatory of Music. Recorded December 3, 2017 in Gamble Auditorium.

Program

J. E. Altenburg: Fanfare

Trad. Arr. Josh Sparkman: Here We Come A-Caroling

Tomas Luis De Victoria: O Magnum Mysterium

Francis Poulenc: O Magnum Mysterium

Coreen Duffy: Chanukah Fanasia

Peter Yarrow: Light One Candle

Craig Courtney: A Musicological Journey Through the Twelve Days of Christmas

J. Pierpont arr. Audrey Snyder: Jingle Bells

Trad. Arr. Whit Dudley: Carol of the Bells

Peter Tchaikovsky arr. Frank Voltz: Waltz of the Flowers

Trad. Arr. Dudley: Greensleeves

Peter Tchaikovsky arr. Ellington & Strayhorn: The Nutcracker Suite: Overture & Dance of the Floreadores

Matthew Sklar/Chad Beguelin: Never Fall in Love With an Elf

Jerry Herman: We Need a Little Christmas

Michael Markowski: Joyride

Trad. Arr. Charles Wiley: Old Scottish Melody (Auld Lang Syne)

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride

Leroy Anderson arr. Russell Robinson: A Christmas Festival