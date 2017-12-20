Baldwin Wallace Holiday Concert
Almost the entire student body and faculty were involved in the 2017 Baldwin Wallace Holiday Concert. Jacqueline Gerber hosts, and at intermission speaks with Susan van Vorst, Dean of the BW Conservatory of Music. Recorded December 3, 2017 in Gamble Auditorium.
Program
J. E. Altenburg: Fanfare
Trad. Arr. Josh Sparkman: Here We Come A-Caroling
Tomas Luis De Victoria: O Magnum Mysterium
Francis Poulenc: O Magnum Mysterium
Coreen Duffy: Chanukah Fanasia
Peter Yarrow: Light One Candle
Craig Courtney: A Musicological Journey Through the Twelve Days of Christmas
J. Pierpont arr. Audrey Snyder: Jingle Bells
Trad. Arr. Whit Dudley: Carol of the Bells
Peter Tchaikovsky arr. Frank Voltz: Waltz of the Flowers
Trad. Arr. Dudley: Greensleeves
Peter Tchaikovsky arr. Ellington & Strayhorn: The Nutcracker Suite: Overture & Dance of the Floreadores
Matthew Sklar/Chad Beguelin: Never Fall in Love With an Elf
Jerry Herman: We Need a Little Christmas
Michael Markowski: Joyride
Trad. Arr. Charles Wiley: Old Scottish Melody (Auld Lang Syne)
Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride
Leroy Anderson arr. Russell Robinson: A Christmas Festival