Case Western Reserve University Baroque Orchestra
Students in the CWRU Baroque Orchestra get practical, pre-professional training in the burgeoning field of 17th- and 18th-century performance practice. the orchestra rehearses twice weekly and generally presents two concerts each semester. Each semester’s programs concentrate on a particular aspect of Baroque ensemble music: for instance, the music around J S Bach,17th-century Italian ensemble music, or French composers under the influence of Italian musical taste.
On this edition of Cleveland Ovations, we bring you their most recent concert, led by director Julie Andrijeski.
George Frideric Handel: Excerpts from Ode for Saint Cecilia’s Day, HWV 76--Margaret Carpenter Haigh, soprano; Nathan Dougherty, tenor; Charles Miller, trumpet; Eva Lymenstull, cello; Allison Monroe, concertmaster; Peter Bennett, continuo; CWRU Baroque Orchestra
Dario Castello: Sonata duodecima--Laura Osterland, recorder; Allison Monroe, violin; Maartin Gelwasser, trombone; Tsz To Wong, cello; Tyler McMaken, organ
Henry Purcell: Sonata #9 in F Major Z. 810 “Golden” Sonata-- Alan Choo and Allison Monroe, violins; Eva Lymenstull, cello; Garrett Law, organ
Anonymous: Estampie
Anonymous: Pryncesse of youthe
John Bedyngham: Mi verry joy
John Bedyngham: Sweet rose fair flower
Anonymous: This day day daws
George Frideric Handel: Act 2 from Acis and Galatea-- Margaret Carpenter Haigh (Galatea); Nathan Dougherty (Acis); Daniel Fridley (Polyphemus); Merav Eldan (Damon); CWRU Baroque Orchestra/Julie Andrijeski, director; CWRU Early Music Singers, Elena Mullins, director
John Dowland (attrib.): Paduan