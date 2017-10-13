Case Western Reserve University Baroque Orchestra

Students in the CWRU Baroque Orchestra get practical, pre-professional training in the burgeoning field of 17th- and 18th-century performance practice. the orchestra rehearses twice weekly and generally presents two concerts each semester. Each semester’s programs concentrate on a particular aspect of Baroque ensemble music: for instance, the music around J S Bach,17th-century Italian ensemble music, or French composers under the influence of Italian musical taste.

On this edition of Cleveland Ovations, we bring you their most recent concert, led by director Julie Andrijeski.

George Frideric Handel: Excerpts from Ode for Saint Cecilia’s Day, HWV 76--Margaret Carpenter Haigh, soprano; Nathan Dougherty, tenor; Charles Miller, trumpet; Eva Lymenstull, cello; Allison Monroe, concertmaster; Peter Bennett, continuo; CWRU Baroque Orchestra

Dario Castello: Sonata duodecima--Laura Osterland, recorder; Allison Monroe, violin; Maartin Gelwasser, trombone; Tsz To Wong, cello; Tyler McMaken, organ

Henry Purcell: Sonata #9 in F Major Z. 810 “Golden” Sonata-- Alan Choo and Allison Monroe, violins; Eva Lymenstull, cello; Garrett Law, organ

Anonymous: Estampie

Anonymous: Pryncesse of youthe

John Bedyngham: Mi verry joy

John Bedyngham: Sweet rose fair flower

Anonymous: This day day daws

George Frideric Handel: Act 2 from Acis and Galatea-- Margaret Carpenter Haigh (Galatea); Nathan Dougherty (Acis); Daniel Fridley (Polyphemus); Merav Eldan (Damon); CWRU Baroque Orchestra/Julie Andrijeski, director; CWRU Early Music Singers, Elena Mullins, director

John Dowland (attrib.): Paduan