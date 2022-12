To mark their 25th anniversary, Apollo's Fire took up the music of Beethoven, a composer that Jeanette Sorrell and her colleagues hadn't touched for a decade. We feature that April 2017 concert on this edition of Cleveland Ovations, hosted by Robert Conrad. On the program is Beethoven's Egmont Overture, the Violin Concerto (featuring Noah Bendix-Balgley), and the Symphony No. 5.