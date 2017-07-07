Baldwin Wallace Motet Choir, Brass Choir, & Symphonic Wind Ensemble
This week on Cleveland Ovations, we take you to Berea for performances from the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music. Jacqueline Gerber hosts.
BW Motet Choir, Dirk Garner, conductor
BW Brass Choir
BW Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Octavio Mas-Arocas, conductor
Program
Raymond Dan Messe (arr. Good): Half Acre
Richard Wagner: Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral from “Lohengrin” (arr. Gale) (1848)
David Uber: Trio for Trumpet, Horn and Trombone (1977)
Alexander Borodin: Chorale from “Prince Igor” (1887)
Raymond Schroyens: Six Emily Dickinson Miniatures (1980-1983)
Daniel Elder: Elegy (2013)
Paul John Rudio and Thad Fiscella: Hope and Quietly Wait (2014)
John Mackey: Wine-Dark Sea: Symphony for Band (2014)
Arturo Marquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)