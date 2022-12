Baldwin Wallace Conservatory: Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Lyceum²

We featured ensembles from Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music on this week's episode of Cleveland Ovations. At intermission, host Jacqueline Gerber spoke with BW faculty Josh Ryan and Daniel McKelway.

Lyceum² is made up of Julian Ross, violin and Robert Mayerovitch, piano.

Program

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Allan McMurray, guest conductor)

Claude Debussy: Violin Sonata in g minor (Lyceum²)

Charles Ives: Violin Sonata No. 4 “Children’s Day at the Camp Meeting” (Lyceum²)

Frank Ticheli: Rest (Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Allan McMurray, guest conductor)

Michael Daugherty: Bells for Stokowski (Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Brendan Caldwell, conductor)

Don Freund: Life Goes On (Lyceum²)

Charles Rochester Young: Tempered Steel (Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Brendan Caldwell, conductor)