Apollo's Fire presents "Resplendent Purcell"

Published January 25, 2017 at 5:00 AM EST

Originally broadcast live on WCLV on Friday, October 7 from First Baptist Church in Cleveland. 

Apollo’s Fire
Jeannette Sorrell, conductor
Molly Netter & Amanda Powell, sopranos  
Eric Brenner, countertenor
Karim Sulayman, tenor
Jeffrey Strauss, baritone

The great Henry Purcell wrote his most majestic music for royal events at Westminster Abbey – from joyous birthday celebrations for the Queen to the heartbreakingly beautiful lamentations at her funeral. Vocal soloists, strings, lutes, recorders, trumpets, percussion, organ, and the acclaimed  Apollo’s Singers join in this sumptuous program.

Program
Celebrate this Festival (Ode for the Birthday of Queen Mary), Z. 321 (1693)
Selections from King Arthur, Z. 628 (1691)
Selections from Dido & Aeneas, Z. 626 (c. 1688)
Funeral Sentences & Music for the Funeral of Queen Mary, Z. 860 (1695)

Robert Conrad
