Apollo's Fire presents "Resplendent Purcell"

Originally broadcast live on WCLV on Friday, October 7 from First Baptist Church in Cleveland.

Apollo’s Fire

Jeannette Sorrell, conductor

Molly Netter & Amanda Powell, sopranos

Eric Brenner, countertenor

Karim Sulayman, tenor

Jeffrey Strauss, baritone

The great Henry Purcell wrote his most majestic music for royal events at Westminster Abbey – from joyous birthday celebrations for the Queen to the heartbreakingly beautiful lamentations at her funeral. Vocal soloists, strings, lutes, recorders, trumpets, percussion, organ, and the acclaimed Apollo’s Singers join in this sumptuous program.

Program

Celebrate this Festival (Ode for the Birthday of Queen Mary), Z. 321 (1693)

Selections from King Arthur, Z. 628 (1691)

Selections from Dido & Aeneas, Z. 626 (c. 1688)

Funeral Sentences & Music for the Funeral of Queen Mary, Z. 860 (1695)