Cleveland State University presents the Faculty Jazz Sextet

This concert, presented by Cleveland State University, was recorded October 3, 2016 at Drinko Hall.

CSU Faculty Jazz Sextet:

John Perrine, saxophone

Joe Miller, trumpet

Bob Fraser, guitar

Rock Wehrman, piano and organ,

Alfredo Gueriero, bass

Bill Ransom, drums

Program

Freddie Hubbard: The Core

Tadd Dameron: Lady Bird

Tadd Dameron: If You Could See Me Now

Tadd Dameron: Hot House

Matt Dennis/Tom Adair: Everything Happens to Me

Wes Montgomery: Four on Six

Sonny Rollins: Pent-Up House

Wayne Shorter: Speak No Evil

John Perrini: Rock Paper Scissors

Juan Tizol/Duke Ellington: Caravan

Perrine/Miller/Fraser/Wehrman/Gueriero/Ransom: Monday Night Blues