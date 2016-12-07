Oberlin Conservatory presents the Miró Quartet

The Miró Quartet, the first quartet ever to be honored with an Avery Fisher Career Grant, performed at Oberlin as part of the Artist Recital Series at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 10, in Finney Chapel. The concert featured Beethoven's notoriously challenging "Razumovsky" quartets.

Formed in 1995, Miró still features two Oberlin-educated founding members: violinist Daniel Ching '95 and cellist Joshua Gindele '97. Today, the ensemble is quartet in residence at the University of Texas at Austin, where Ching and Gindele teach and coach chamber music.

Its members are Daniel Ching, violin; William Fedkenheuer (formerly of the Borromeo String Quartet and Fry Street Quartet), second violin (replacing Sandy Yamamoto); John Largess, viola; and Joshua Gindele, cello.

Beethoven: String Quartets Nos. 7–9, Op. 59 – Rasumovsky

String Quartet No. 7 in F major, Op. 59, No. 1

String Quartet No. 8 in E minor, Op. 59, No. 2

String Quartet No. 9 in C major, Op. 59, No. 3