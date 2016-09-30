WCLV is pleased to add Arts Renaissance Tremont to our roster of organizations that we showcase on Cleveland Ovations. For their first episode, we feature highlights from the first 25 years of concerts.

Christine Haff Paluck is the founder and Artistic Director of ART.

Program

Arcangelo Corelli: Violin Sonata in D Op 5/1—Emlyn Ngai, violin; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord; Heather Vorwerck, cello (recorded 1997)

Peter Schickele: Gang of Wolves from Blue Set No. 2—Men Who Don’t Bite: George Sakakeeny, Jonathan Sherwin, Barrick Stees, Eric Stromberg, bassoons (recorded 2013)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 2 in G Op 18/2—Amici Quartet (recorded 2015)

C.P.E. Bach: Trio Sonata in a Wq 148—Oberlin Baroque Ensemble: Michael Lynn, flute; Marilyn McDonald, violin; Catharina Meints, cello; Lisa Goode Crawford, harpsichord (recorded 2003)

Goff Richards: Hungarian Goulash from ‘A la Carte’—Burning River Brass (recorded 2006) [2:36]

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Piano & Winds in E-Flat Op 16—Cicilia Yudha, piano; Mary Lynch, oboe; Robert Woolfrey, clarinet; Barrick Stees, bassoon; Richard King, horn (recorded 2016)

György Kurtág: Bagatelles Op 14—Joshua Smith, flute; Jacob Nissly, percussion; Christina Dahl, piano (recorded 2013)