Cleveland State University: Joe Miller, Shuai Wang, and the Faculty Jazz Quintet

Cleveland State University's John Flower Faculty Concert Series showcases the talented music faculty at CSU, and we bring you the most recent installment on this week's Cleveland Ovations.

From Jazz to R&B to Broadway to Rock to Hip Hop, Joe Miller is one of the most sought-after trumpet players in the area. Trained in classical music as well as Jazz, he has toured and performed extensively with international, regional and local artists. Mr. Miller was a member of the Grammy-nominated Acid/Groove/Jazz group, Liquid Soul, playing with internationally known DJs, including DJ Logic. His recording credits are many and varied, including Kenny Anderson and the late Gerald Levert. Joe toured with Bobby Caldwell and has played lead and solo trumpet for Aretha Franklin, Tony Bennett, Frankie Valli, The Funk Brothers and many others and has been a featured soloist at the TriC JazzFest and with The Contemporary Youth Orchestra. A Cleveland State University alum and former student of Charles Couch and Kenny Davis, Joe currently holds the lead trumpet chair at Playhouse Square and is a featured soloist with the Bill Ransom Quintet and “Jazz Meets Hip Hop,” and performs with Cleveland Jazz Orchestra, Paul Ferguson’s Jazz Orchestra, Sammy Deleon’s Orquestra and fronts Sammy’s Latin Jazz group.

Program

Paul Hindemith: Sonata for Trumpet and Piano

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion

Shuai Wang, piano

J.H. Miller: Twitch

J.H. Miller: Bare

J.H. Miller: (A Simple Way) to Fall

Everyone: Unfolding

Antonio Carlos Jobim: Favela

John Perrine, saxophone

Bill Ransom, drums

Chris Vance, bass

Phil Jones, piano