Tri-C Classical Piano Series: Stanislav Khristenko

Published May 5, 2016 at 3:46 PM EDT

The Tri-C Classical Piano Series celebrates nine years of presenting internationally acclaimed artists and rising young stars to Cleveland audiences. In the 2015-16 season, the series brough to Cleveland pianists Nina Schumann, Luis Magalhaes, Orazio Maione, Zsolt Bognar, and Stanislav Khristenko. On this Cleveland Ovations, we feature selections from Khristenko's March 6, 2016 recital at Cleveland Museum of Art's Gartner Auditorium. 

Program
Bloch: Poems of the Sea
Stravinsky: Three movements from Petrushka
Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann’s “Widmung”

