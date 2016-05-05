Tri-C Classical Piano Series: Stanislav Khristenko

The Tri-C Classical Piano Series celebrates nine years of presenting internationally acclaimed artists and rising young stars to Cleveland audiences. In the 2015-16 season, the series brough to Cleveland pianists Nina Schumann, Luis Magalhaes, Orazio Maione, Zsolt Bognar, and Stanislav Khristenko. On this Cleveland Ovations, we feature selections from Khristenko's March 6, 2016 recital at Cleveland Museum of Art's Gartner Auditorium.

Program

Bloch: Poems of the Sea

Stravinsky: Three movements from Petrushka

Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann’s “Widmung”