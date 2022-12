This week's Cleveland Ovations was a live broadcast from the Cleveland Institute of Music's Mixon Hall. During intermission, Angela Mitchell spoke with musicians Sonja Molloy, violin, Mark Jackobs, viola, and Martha Baldwin, cello.

Program

Bedřich Smetana: Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 15

Aaron Copland: Vitebsk

Antonín Dvořák: Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 81