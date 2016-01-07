© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ovations.png
Ovations

Oberlin Conservatory

Published January 7, 2016 at 8:05 PM EST

Our final Cleveland Ovations of the year featured recent concerts from Oberlin Conservatory of Music, including a few tracks from the Oberlin music label. Mark Satola hosted. 

From Orientation Recital, August 25, 2015
Eugene Bozza: Bucolique for clarinet and piano
Giovanni Bertoni, clarinet
Phillip Matsuura (Class of 2018), piano
 
Paul Bowles: Blue Mountain Ballads for baritone and piano
Heavenly Grass
Lonesome Man
Cabin
Sugar in the Cane
Adam Wells (Class of 2016), baritone
Phillip Matsuura (Class of 2018), piano
 
George Gershwin: "Embraceable You" from Girl Crazy AND Fazil Say: Summertime Variations
Chelsea de Souza (Class of 2016), piano
 
From Oberlin Orchestra, November 12, 2015
Igor Stravinsky: La sacre du printemps (The Rite of Spring) Part I & II
Raphael Jiménez, conductor
 
From Oberlin Orchestra, December 11, 2015
Hector Berlioz: Le carnival romain, Op. 9 (Roman Carnival)
Raphael Jiménez, conductor
 
From full moon in the city, the November 2015 CD release on the Oberlin Music label
Peter Schickele: Concerto for Bassoon and Orchestra (1998) (5 movements)
Blues
Intermezzo
Scherzo
Song
Romp
George Sakakeeny (Oberlin Professor of Bassoon) and the Oberlin Orchestra under the direction of Raphael Jiménez, conductor

 

Tags
Ovations WCLV
Angela Mitchell
See stories by Angela Mitchell