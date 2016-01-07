Our final Cleveland Ovations of the year featured recent concerts from Oberlin Conservatory of Music, including a few tracks from the Oberlin music label. Mark Satola hosted.

From Orientation Recital, August 25, 2015

Eugene Bozza: Bucolique for clarinet and piano

Giovanni Bertoni, clarinet

Phillip Matsuura (Class of 2018), piano



Paul Bowles: Blue Mountain Ballads for baritone and piano

Heavenly Grass

Lonesome Man

Cabin

Sugar in the Cane

Adam Wells (Class of 2016), baritone

Phillip Matsuura (Class of 2018), piano



George Gershwin: "Embraceable You" from Girl Crazy AND Fazil Say: Summertime Variations

Chelsea de Souza (Class of 2016), piano



From Oberlin Orchestra, November 12, 2015

Igor Stravinsky: La sacre du printemps (The Rite of Spring) Part I & II

Raphael Jiménez, conductor



From Oberlin Orchestra, December 11, 2015

Hector Berlioz: Le carnival romain, Op. 9 (Roman Carnival)

Raphael Jiménez, conductor



From full moon in the city, the November 2015 CD release on the Oberlin Music label

Peter Schickele: Concerto for Bassoon and Orchestra (1998) (5 movements)

Blues

Intermezzo

Scherzo

Song

Romp

George Sakakeeny (Oberlin Professor of Bassoon) and the Oberlin Orchestra under the direction of Raphael Jiménez, conductor