Oberlin Conservatory
Our final Cleveland Ovations of the year featured recent concerts from Oberlin Conservatory of Music, including a few tracks from the Oberlin music label. Mark Satola hosted.
From Orientation Recital, August 25, 2015
Eugene Bozza: Bucolique for clarinet and piano
Giovanni Bertoni, clarinet
Phillip Matsuura (Class of 2018), piano
Paul Bowles: Blue Mountain Ballads for baritone and piano
Heavenly Grass
Lonesome Man
Cabin
Sugar in the Cane
Adam Wells (Class of 2016), baritone
Phillip Matsuura (Class of 2018), piano
George Gershwin: "Embraceable You" from Girl Crazy AND Fazil Say: Summertime Variations
Chelsea de Souza (Class of 2016), piano
From Oberlin Orchestra, November 12, 2015
Igor Stravinsky: La sacre du printemps (The Rite of Spring) Part I & II
Raphael Jiménez, conductor
From Oberlin Orchestra, December 11, 2015
Hector Berlioz: Le carnival romain, Op. 9 (Roman Carnival)
Raphael Jiménez, conductor
From full moon in the city, the November 2015 CD release on the Oberlin Music label
Peter Schickele: Concerto for Bassoon and Orchestra (1998) (5 movements)
Blues
Intermezzo
Scherzo
Song
Romp
George Sakakeeny (Oberlin Professor of Bassoon) and the Oberlin Orchestra under the direction of Raphael Jiménez, conductor