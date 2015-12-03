Tri-C Classical Piano Series: Orazio Maione

The Tri-C Classical Piano Series makes its debut on Cleveland Ovations with a recital by Orazio Maione.

Italian pianist Orazio Maione gained professional recognition early, winning piano competitions at national (Osimo, “Muzio Clementi”) and international levels (Senigallia, Monza, “Franz Liszt” of Sopron, Hungary).

He made his début at the age 20 at the Teatro San Carlo in Naples and then played in concerts for some of the most important Italian music institutions as soloist, chamber performer and symphonic orchestra musician (Teatro Comunale di Genova with P. Maag, “Verdi” di Milano with G. Noseda).

In 1986, he won the third edition of the prestigious international piano competition of Pretoria, followed by concert engagements in various European countries, Canada, the United States, South Africa, Turkey and Israel.

He has made recordings for Italian and international radio and television channels and for the IMP Classic recording label, England. He has recently recorded Fryderyk Chopin’s 27 Studies, which are in the process of being released. He has curated series of broadcasts for Vatican Radio and is the author of historical-musicological publications for Curci and EDT publishers. Orazio Maione’s most recent project is concertizing and promoting the works of famed Italian composer, Franco Alfano.

PROGRAM

Excerpts from Cinderella Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953)

Intermezzo, op. 95

Gavotte, op. 95

Valse lente, op. 95

Spring Fairy, op. 97

Summer Fairy, op. 97

Autumn Fairy, op. 97

Winter Fairy, op. 97

Grasshoppers and Dragonflies, op. 97

Orientalia, op. 97

Capriccio, op. 97



Due to technical difficulties, we were not able to broadcast the second half of Mr. Maione's recital, which included Chopin's Preludes, op. 28.