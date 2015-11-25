Intermission feature: Carlton Woods

We are pleased to add the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra to our Cleveland Ovations line-up. Their season opener featured guitarist Jason Vieaux in Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez. This concert is a continuation of their “Near West Neighborhood Series” with thrilling music of Spanish and Latino heritage. Artistic Director Carlton R. Woods conducted, and he spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell during intermission.

Program

Manuel de Falla: Three-Cornered Hat scenes and dances from Part 1

Silvestre Revueltas: Homenaje a Federico Garcia Lorca

Aaron Copland: Three Latin American Sketches

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez

Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 4