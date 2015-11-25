© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Intermission feature: Carlton Woods

Published November 25, 2015 at 6:55 PM EST

We are pleased to add the  BlueWater Chamber Orchestra to our Cleveland Ovations line-up. Their season opener featured guitarist  Jason Vieaux in Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez. This concert is a continuation of their “Near West Neighborhood Series” with thrilling music of Spanish and Latino heritage. Artistic Director Carlton R. Woods conducted, and he spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell during intermission. 

Program
Manuel de Falla: Three-Cornered Hat scenes and dances from Part 1
Silvestre Revueltas: Homenaje a Federico Garcia Lorca
Aaron Copland: Three Latin American Sketches
Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez
Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe
Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 4

