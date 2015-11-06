Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music: Faculty Chamber Music
On this episode of Cleveland Ovations, we go to the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music for a chamber music recital by BW faculty members and winds of The Cleveland Orchestra. Jacqueline Gerber hosts.
Christine Fuoco, piano
Jeff Rathbun, oboe
Dan McKelway, clarinet
Jonathan Sherwin, bassoon
Jesse McCormick, horn
Program
Mozart: Adagio K. 261 & Rondo K. 373 trans. for Bassoon and Piano
Schumann: Fantasiestucke, op. 73, for Horn and Piano
Rathbun: Threnody for Oboe and Piano
Bernstein: Sonata for Clarinet and Piano
Mozart: Quintet for Piano and Winds, K. 452