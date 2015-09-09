Music from the Western Reserve: Duo Amaral and Young Artist Megan Lee

Two recent concerts presented by Music from the Western Reserve are featured this week on Cleveland Ovations: 2015 Young Artist Megan Lee, piano, and the Duo Amaral, guitarists Jorge Amaral and Mia Pomerantz-Amaral.

Featured Young Artist Megan Lee, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 24

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g Op 23

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat Op 47

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat Op 25/1

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 24 in c Op 25/12

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 14 in f-Sharp Op 48/2

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 13 in c Op 48/1

Maurice Ravel: Jeux d’eau

Lowell Liebermann: Gargoyles Op 29/1-3

Duo Amaral

Victor Ramirez: Saggio: Fantasia (finale)

Alberto Ginastera: Dances from Estancia

Radames Gnattali: Selections from Retratos

Isaac Albéniz: Malagueña