Music from the Western Reserve: Duo Amaral and Young Artist Megan Lee
Two recent concerts presented by Music from the Western Reserve are featured this week on Cleveland Ovations: 2015 Young Artist Megan Lee, piano, and the Duo Amaral, guitarists Jorge Amaral and Mia Pomerantz-Amaral.
Featured Young Artist Megan Lee, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 24
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g Op 23
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat Op 47
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat Op 25/1
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 24 in c Op 25/12
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 14 in f-Sharp Op 48/2
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 13 in c Op 48/1
Maurice Ravel: Jeux d’eau
Lowell Liebermann: Gargoyles Op 29/1-3
Duo Amaral
Victor Ramirez: Saggio: Fantasia (finale)
Alberto Ginastera: Dances from Estancia
Radames Gnattali: Selections from Retratos
Isaac Albéniz: Malagueña