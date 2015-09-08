© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Ovations.png
Ovations

Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music: Motet Choir, Lyceum2, Symphonic Wind Ensemble

Published September 8, 2015 at 11:26 PM EDT

This episode of Cleveland Ovations is a potpourri of recent performances from BW, including the Motet Choir, Lyceum2, and Symphonic Wind Ensemble. 

 

BW Motet Choir (Dirk Garner, conductor)

Christopher Theofanidis: Messages to Myself (2007) )   

 

Lyceum2

Venuti/Lang: Wildcat/Wilddog

Venuti/Morgan: Black Satin

Venuti: Satan’s Holiday

Camille Saint-Saens: Violons dans le soir (Nancy Maultsby, mezzo-soprano)

Louis Spohr: Six Songs (Nancy Maultsby, mezzo-soprano)

 

Julian Ross & Sam Rothberg, violins; Regina Mushabac, cello; Carol Ross, viola; Sunjung Kim, piano 

Christopher Theofanidis: O Vis Aetermitatis (2000)  

 

Symphonic Wind Ensemble (Brendan Caldwell, conductor)

Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie

 

