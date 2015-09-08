Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music: Motet Choir, Lyceum2, Symphonic Wind Ensemble
This episode of Cleveland Ovations is a potpourri of recent performances from BW, including the Motet Choir, Lyceum2, and Symphonic Wind Ensemble.
BW Motet Choir (Dirk Garner, conductor)
Christopher Theofanidis: Messages to Myself (2007) )
Lyceum2
Venuti/Lang: Wildcat/Wilddog
Venuti/Morgan: Black Satin
Venuti: Satan’s Holiday
Camille Saint-Saens: Violons dans le soir (Nancy Maultsby, mezzo-soprano)
Louis Spohr: Six Songs (Nancy Maultsby, mezzo-soprano)
Julian Ross & Sam Rothberg, violins; Regina Mushabac, cello; Carol Ross, viola; Sunjung Kim, piano
Christopher Theofanidis: O Vis Aetermitatis (2000)
Symphonic Wind Ensemble (Brendan Caldwell, conductor)
Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie