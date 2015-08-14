CSU Faculty Recital: the Amici String Quartet

The Amici String Quartet was founded in 1985 by four members of The Cleveland Orchestra. The Quartet has appeared in concert series such as Chamber Music at Stan Hywet, the Columbus Museum of Art and The Cleveland Museum of Art, as well as performances in Pennsylvania, Florida, Japan, Scotland and concert halls and college campuses throughout Ohio. Having a strong interest in educating young audiences, the Amici Quartet has presented educational concerts at various Ohio public schools and has performed on the Cleveland Orchestra’s Rainbow Music series. As members of the Cleveland Orchestra, the Amici Quartet regularly collaborates with colleagues in the diverse chamber music repertoire for larger ensembles.

Program

Beethoven: String Quartet No. 2 in G Op 18/2

Beethoven: String Quartet No. 11 in f “Serioso”

Beethoven: String Quartet No. 12 in E-Flat Op 127

Takako Masame, violin, has been a member of the Cleveland Orchestra since 1985. Before coming to Cleveland, she was a member of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. As an active chamber musician, she has collaborated with many chamber ensembles throughout the United States. Ms. Masame is a founding member of the Amici Quartet.

Miho Hashizume, violin, joined the Cleveland Orchestra in 1994. She has appeared as soloist with Apollo’s Fire and in recital in the United States and Japan, and was a visiting instructor of baroque violin at the Oberlin College Conservatory of Music. A former member of the Toronto Symphony, she has also collaborated with contemporary dancers as violinist and composer.

Lynne Ramsey, viola, is First Assistant Principal Viola of the Cleveland Orchestra, and has taught at the Cleveland Institute of Music and the Oberlin College Conservatory of Music. Before coming to Cleveland, she was Principal Viola of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and the Rochester Philharmonic. She has performed as soloist with the Cleveland Orchestra, Cleveland Chamber Symphony, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and the North Carolina Symphony. She is also an active chamber musician and has been a member of the Amici Quartet since 1989.

Ralph Curry, cello, is a native of Pittsburgh and has been a member of the Cleveland Orchestra since 1978. Prior to that he was a member of the Detroit Symphony and performed with the New York Philharmonic. He has appeared as soloist with the Pittsburgh Symphony, Detroit Symphony and the Colorado Philharmonic. As a chamber musician he has been a member of the Amici Quartet and the Severance Trio, and has collaborated with many of the outstanding musicians of Cleveland.