Ovations

Apollo's Fire: Highlights from "The Magic Flute"

Published August 14, 2015 at 9:10 PM EDT
Bill O'Connell, host

Apollo's Fire presented highlights from Mozart's A Magic Flute March 22-26, 2012 at Severance Hall, Oberlin Conservatory, Kent State University, and the Cleveland Museum of Art. 

Linda Brovsky, stage director
Jeannette Sorrell, conductor
Carlos Fittante, choreographer
Tesia Benson, costume designer
Kay Konrad, scenic banner designer

Ross Hauck, Tamino
Kelly Markgraf, Papageno
Teresa Wakim, Pamina
Rachel Copeland, Queen of the Night
Lianne Coble, Papagena & 1st Lady
Amanda Powell, 2nd Lady
Raquel Winnica Young, 3rd Lady
Edward Crafts, Sarastro
Jeffrey Strauss, Speaker-Priest
Rhuna Wall, Ryan Vincent, & Claire Peyrebrune, The Three Boys
Carlos Fittante & Robin Gilbert, dancers/mime artists

