CityMusic Cleveland: Mozart, Dorman, Dvořák, Haydn

This week's Cleveland Ovations is a concert by CityMusic Cleveland. Music Director Avner Dorman leads the orchestra in the music of Mozart, Haydn, Dvořák, and his own Saxophone Concerto.

CityMusic Cleveland Chamber Orchestra

Avner Dorman conductor

Timothy McAllister soprano saxophone

Recorded October 15-19, 2014

Program

W.A. Mozart: Symphony No.35 in D major, K385 (Haffner)

Avner Dorman: Saxophone Concerto

Antonín Dvořák: Wind Serenade in D minor, B.77 (Op.44)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No.45 in F sharp minor (Farewell)