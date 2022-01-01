Cleveland Connects
Cleveland Connects presents engaging dialogue, community events, and multiple media coverage with the goal of illuminating and advancing solutions on topics important to our region. Topics for each Cleveland Connects will focus on key issues facing the region as identified by The Plain Dealer’s editorial agenda and results of ideastream’s The Listening Project, an annual effort by WVIZ/PBS & 90.3 WCPN ideastream to identify the things that matter most to residents of Northeast Ohio.
What does economic inclusivity look like?
We're Behind: Lessons from Peer Cities
Cleveland Connects: Rock On A Roll
We look the challenges ahead in bringing 'Say Yes to Education' to Cleveland.
A community conversation about justice reform in Northeast Ohio.
Exploring the top assets and challenges affecting children 0-5 years old.
What exactly makes up a quality preschool environment?
How do you build a brain? And how do a child's first 2000 days determine health, intelligence and happiness?
Examine Northeast Ohio’s transportation infrastructure and how it should be shaped to create more livable communities.