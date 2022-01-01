Cleveland Connects presents engaging dialogue, community events, and multiple media coverage with the goal of illuminating and advancing solutions on topics important to our region. Topics for each Cleveland Connects will focus on key issues facing the region as identified by The Plain Dealer’s editorial agenda and results of ideastream’s The Listening Project, an annual effort by WVIZ/PBS & 90.3 WCPN ideastream to identify the things that matter most to residents of Northeast Ohio.