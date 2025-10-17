For many Americans, Public Media is the home of NPR, PBS, and is synonymous with the likes of Mr. Rogers, Elmo, and Ken Burns documentaries. It is also a crucial resource for local journalism, discourse, and even emergency alerts. In July 2025, the Rescissions Act of 2025 was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump, cutting all federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting—which will close its doors in January 2026. The hardest hit are smaller market, rural, and tribal stations, some of which are seeing the loss of public safety grants intended to support disaster-prone regions of the nation. What are the impacts of these cuts? And what efforts are underway to support the most at-risk public media organizations?

Join us at the City Club as we hear from Ideastream Public Media's Kevin Martin and Tim Isgitt with Public Media Co. on how stations are adapting in a new era of uncertainty and unpack the future of Public Media.

Speakers

Tim Isgitt

CEO, Public Media Company

Kevin Martin

President and CEO, Ideastream Public Media

Moderator

Tony Richardson

President, The George Gund Foundation