Embracing Abundance and the Future of Greater Cleveland

There is a tension in our region between those who view our future as constrained by resource scarcity and those who see ours as a region of plenty. Last year, Baiju Shah, President and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Partnership, pointed this out in an essay for Crain's, "For too long," he wrote, "our region has approached major opportunities in an 'either-or' framing, with concern and caution. Focus on the lakefront or the riverfront? Develop new housing downtown, in neighborhoods, or suburbs? Grow research or businesses?"

Perhaps the time has come for an abundance mindset. Some national thinkers would certainly agree.

Join us to hear from Baiju Shah, chief executive of the region's chamber of commerce, on his vision for how a mindset change might make possible the future many in Greater Cleveland hope for. He'll discuss the region's growth and how business and civic leaders can work together to unlock the region’s full potential.

Speaker

Baiju Shah

President & CEO, Greater Cleveland Partnership