Dream It - Build It - Grow It

These days, becoming an entrepreneur seems riskier than ever. The market is fast-paced, and increasingly advanced technology has changed the game. Today's entrepreneurial market is certainly not the same as those of past generations. What can we learn from those who know what it takes to build success, scale up, and improve our communities?

Kumar Arora is an entrepreneur, investor, and consultant behind many startups and brands you probably heard of: ILTHY®, FutureLAND, Cleveland Cavaliers, and numerous Fortune 500 companies. His parent company Arora Ventures provides resources, investment, and consulting services to assist early-stage to mid-sized businesses. Consistently pushing the envelope on design and innovation, much of his work centers on the idea of creating novel products, teams, and scaling brands. His concentration lies in a variety of industries including consumer brands, entertainment, packaged goods, product development, marketing, & design.

Join us for the Burton D. Morgan Forum on Entrepreneurship, featuring a conversation with Kumar Arora on how we can accelerate growth and success to help shape our communities today.

Speaker

Kumar Arora

Arora Ventures



Moderator