In Support of the Rule of Law: A Conversation with American Bar Association President William R. Bay

The American Bar Association (ABA) was founded in 1878 on a commitment to set the legal and ethical foundation for the American nation. Today, it exists as a membership organization and stands committed to its mission of defending liberty and pursuing justice. In August 2024, William "Bill" Bay became president of the ABA for the 2024–2025 term after more than 20 years in various leadership roles. His leadership thus far has been widely applauded due to his firm stance in support of the rule of law and defense of judicial independence.

In a June 1, 2025, President's Letter in the ABA Journal, Bill Bay did not mince his words: "Attacks on the rule of law, judges, lawyers, and the profession. The apparent disregard of due process. And now attacks on the ABA. All of this from our own government. The frequency and intensity show no sign of lessening." How are American lawyers standing up for the foundational principles that have served our country for 250 years?

Join us at the City Club as US District Judge Dan Polster sits down with ABA President Bill Bay to discuss the rule of law and the importance of judicial independence.

Speaker

William R. Bay

President, American Bar Association

Moderator