The City Club Forum

A Conversation with U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno

Published August 21, 2025 at 12:24 PM EDT
Senator Moreno sits down with NBC News’ Henry Gomez to discuss the work of the Senate

In November 2024, Bernie Moreno was elected as a U.S. Senator for Ohio. He is largely known for building one of the largest dealership groups in America, eventually employing over 1,000 Ohioans. Born in Bogota, Colombia, Moreno moved to the United States with his family at age five, becoming a U.S. citizen at 18. Following his business career, he turned his focus to public service.

Senator Moreno has already sponsored signature legislation, including the USA CAR Act, which aims to give tax breaks for buying American-assembled vehicles, and the Transportation Freedom Act, aimed at boosting domestic auto manufacturing and easing certain emission rules.

Join us at the City Club as Senator Moreno sits down with NBC News’ Henry Gomez to discuss the work of the Senate and the impact on the State of Ohio.

Speaker

  • Bernie Moreno
    United States Senator

Moderator

  • Henry Gomez
    Senior National Political Reporter, NBC News Digital
