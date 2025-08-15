A Collaborative Approach to Sexual Violence Prevention

In Cuyahoga County 1 in 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday; and victims of trafficking can be women or men, girls or boys. Right now, organizations in Northeast Ohio are doubling down to address sexual violence and human trafficking. What are the current advocacy efforts and challenges to access to care right here in Cleveland? And what tools are available to help protect our communities in a time when uncertainty on policy, progress, and funding only adds to these challenges?

Join us at the City Club as we hear from leadership from the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center and Canopy Child Advocacy Center on the state of sexual violence and human trafficking in Cuyahoga County; and what each of us can do to ensure a safe and healing environment for all survivors.

Panelists

Jennifer Johnson

Executive Director, Canopy Child Advocacy Center

Executive Director, Canopy Child Advocacy Center Jessica Martin

Chief Program Officer & Client Rights Officer, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center

Chief Program Officer & Client Rights Officer, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center Nicole McKinney-Johnson, MBA

President & CEO, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center

Moderator