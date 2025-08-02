Building Success in Cleveland's Latino Community

The Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center For Economic Development (NEOHCED) has led the way for Cleveland's Latino community, and includes multiple anchors that build success and equitable asset building: The Northeast Ohio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has, for close to 40 years, represented the Latino and non-Latino business community in Northeast Ohio; They are home to Northeast Ohio’s only Latino Small Business Development Center; and have been committed to community development and equitable asset building in Cleveland’s Latino, and other underserved communities.

As President & CEO, Jenice Contreras is a beacon of leadership and a champion for economic empowerment at NEOHCED. Most notable is the new CentroVilla25, Cleveland's Premier Latino Market & Food Hall, which celebrated its grand opening in June this year. CentroVilla25 is a groundbreaking $12 million adaptive reuse initiative that truly changed the game on what is possible in La Villa Hispana in Cleveland's Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

Join us as we hear from Jenice Contreras on the successes and challenges facing the Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center for Economic Development, celebrate the opening of CentroVilla25, and learn what it truly takes to build success in Cleveland's Latino community.

Speaker