What Leadership Looks Like: Lessons from America’s Mayors
Mayors will tell you they don't have the luxury of inaction. Despite chaos in Washington, Mayors have remained focused on providing a path forward and continuing to deliver for their communities -- on serving their constituents, solving problems, and executing promised reforms and improvements.
This summer, Mayors from across the country will gather in Cleveland for the annual convening of the Democratic Mayors Association (DMA), where Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb currently serves as president.
Immediately following the mayors panel, there will be a session featuring former Senator Sherrod Brown, "Dignity of Work: Winning Working Class Voters," and attendees are welcome to stay for that as well.
The DMA is comprised of mayors of cities of 30,000 and more, creating a network of municipal executives connected to leaders from business and labor. The summit is organized around the theme “Community over Chaos: A Path Forward.”
This forum will be broadcast live from the DMA Summit on 89.7 WKSU and at Ideastream.org and cityclub.org. A limited number of free tickets will be available.
Panelists
- The Hon. Donna Deegan
Mayor, Jacksonville, Florida
- The Hon. Todd Gloria
Mayor, San Diego, California
- The Hon. Quinton Lucas
Mayor, Kansas City, Missouri
Moderator
- The Hon. Justin M. Bibb
Mayor, City of Cleveland