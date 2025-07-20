Investing in Leadership to Build Vibrant, Engaged Communities

Right now, we are at a critical moment in our nation's political climate, where distrust and misunderstanding have driven the narrative of the public sector's role in solutions to our communities' critical and complex challenges. This includes issues like housing, climate readiness, land use and water management, transportation, municipal finance, social equity, and more. Today's public service requires resilience, leveraging new talent, and building skills for true urban vitality.

The Vibrant Communities Fellows program at the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy is a foundational example of how to build vibrant, engaged communities marked by trust and agency for positive change. This collaborative program offers 24-weeks of expert coaching and peer networking to support public and private sector leaders in advancing sustainable community development.

George "Mac" McCarthy, President & CEO of the Lincoln Institute, leads the conversation with Gillian Prater-Lee, Program Assistant at LISC Cleveland, and Christine McIntosh, Planning Manager at the City of Euclid.

Join the City Club as we host a conversation, in partnership with the Lincoln Institute, on the need to invest in leadership, policy, and build communities that are defined by trust and civic engagement, and focused on positive change.

Panelists

Christine McIntosh

Planning Manager, City of Euclid

Gillian Prater-Lee

(they/them) Program Assistant, LISC Cleveland

Moderator