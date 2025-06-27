The Evolving Role of Regional Public Universities

Ohio’s regional public universities — including Cleveland State, and the Universities of Akron and Toledo — collectively serve more students than any single university in the state, including the state’s flagship. Yet they’re often overlooked in both local and national big-picture conversations about higher education, even though most Americans who do go to college attend an institution within 50 miles of their home.

These colleges are being forced to reinvent themselves--dealing with local workforce demands, adapting to shifting student needs, and, sometimes, fighting for survival. It all comes amid enrollment drops, changing demographics, and pressure at both the state/federal levels. So, what is working? What’s not? And what would it mean for Ohio's communities if these universities close their doors?

Join us at the City Club as we are joined by local and national experts and dig into the future of Ohio’s regional public universities.

Panelists

Jennifer Keup, Ph.D.

Executive Director, Coalition of Urban Serving Universities

Cecilia M. Orphan, Ph.D.

Associate Professor of Higher Education, University of Denver; and Founding Co-Director, Alliance for Research on Regional Colleges

Nigamanth Sridhar, Ph.D.

Senior Vice President and Provost, Cleveland State University

