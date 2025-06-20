Remarks from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

Dave Yost was re-elected as Ohio’s 51st Attorney General on November 8, 2022. A member of the Republican Party, Yost began his public-service career as Delaware County auditor, later winning election as that county’s prosecutor. From 2011 through 2018, he served as Ohio’s auditor of state. In January 2019, Yost began his first term as attorney general, and joined the City Club shortly after to discuss his goals and priorities.

During his tenure as Ohio’s Attorney General, Yost has remained committed to conservative principles on abortion, economic development, and federal overreach. His work has also seen bipartisan support on human trafficking and efforts to curb Ohio's opioid crisis.

Yost earned his bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University and law degree from Capital University. He and his wife, Darlene, live in Franklin County; they have three grown children and five grandchildren. In 2025, Yost released a memoir Stand, which chronicles his journey to Ohio's Attorney General.

Join us at the City Club as we hear from Dave Yost, in conversation with Ideastream Public Media's Mike McIntyre, on the work ahead as Ohio's Attorney General.

Speaker

Dave Yost

Attorney General of Ohio

Moderator