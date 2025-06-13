A Youth Justice Collaborative - A Vision for Systems Change

Members of the Youth Justice Collaborative believe it is time for our public leaders, courts, and communities to prioritize effective interventions, rather than rely on “tough-on-crime” approaches that criminalize adolescence. Through the Collaborative, they have supported transformative grassroots efforts that placed community-led programs within the facilities of the Juvenile Detention Center. What lessons can the Collaborative share that will optimize impactful change?

Join us at the City Club as we hear from leadership on the Youth Justice Collaborative and how we can move forward, together, and reshape youth justice to build stronger futures.

Panelists

Bridget Gibbons, LISW-S

Deputy Court Administrator, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court

CEO, Project LIFT Services

Judge, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court

Moderator