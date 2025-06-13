© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

A Youth Justice Collaborative - A Vision for Systems Change

Published June 13, 2025 at 5:10 PM EDT
Join us at the City Club as we hear from leadership on the Youth Justice Collaborative.

Members of the Youth Justice Collaborative believe it is time for our public leaders, courts, and communities to prioritize effective interventions, rather than rely on “tough-on-crime” approaches that criminalize adolescence. Through the Collaborative, they have supported transformative grassroots efforts that placed community-led programs within the facilities of the Juvenile Detention Center. What lessons can the Collaborative share that will optimize impactful change?

Join us at the City Club as we hear from leadership on the Youth Justice Collaborative and how we can move forward, together, and reshape youth justice to build stronger futures.

Panelists

  • Bridget Gibbons, LISW-S
    Deputy Court Administrator, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court
  • LaToya Logan
    CEO, Project LIFT Services
  • Anne C. McDonough
    Judge, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court

Moderator

  • Habeebah R. Grimes, M.A., Psy.S., LSPSY
    CEO, Positive Education Program
