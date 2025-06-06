Mehdi Hasan Unfiltered

Mehdi Hasan isn’t one to avoid arguments. He relishes them as the lifeblood of democracy and the only surefire way to establish the truth. His unapologetic approach to journalism has made Hasan a highly sought after expert for his sharp, unfiltered perspectives on politics, media accountability, democratic norms, and more.

As an award-winning British American journalist, broadcaster, and author, Hasan left mainstream media and now serves as the founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of the new media company Zeteo--which comes from the ancient Greek word for ‘seeking out’ and ‘striving.' Zeteo aims to seek answers to the questions that really matter, while always striving for the truth. Hasan is also the best-selling author of Win Every Argument: The Art of Debating, Persuading, and Public Speaking. Hasan previously worked as an anchor at MSNBC and columnist for The Intercept and was included in the annual global list of 'The 500 Most Influential Muslims' in the world ('The Muslim 500').

Join us for a bold conversation on politics, the media, and democracy with Mehdi Hasan, moderated by News 5's Nadeen Abusada. The forum marks the second annual Siddiq Forum on the Islamic World--an annual celebration where speakers will help create a more inclusive community and help to ensure that the future of our democratic republic is truly inclusive and multicultural.

