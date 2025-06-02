© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The City Club Forum

Community First: Leadership for the Greater Good

Published June 2, 2025 at 10:34 AM EDT
Join us for a conversation about inclusive and responsive leadership.

Over the past two decades, the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) has been steadily replacing and rebuilding virtually its entire stock of low income and affordable housing across Greater Cleveland. As CMHA's CEO since 2012, Jeffery Patterson has led an ongoing process of neighbor and resident engagement, ensuring that every resident has a voice in the future of the community and the facilities that are being built.

By special request of the donors who created our annual Leadership for the Greater Good Forum, Jeffery Patterson will be joined by City Club CEO Dan Moulthrop for a collegial conversation about leadership and the importance of prioritizing community voice. Moulthrop has led the City Club since 2013, and his tenure has been recognized not only for the successful move to Playhouse Square but perhaps, more importantly, by the increasing relevance and accessibility of City Club forums.

Join us for a conversation about inclusive and responsive leadership focused on strengthening communities, building bridges, and ensuring that all of us have a seat at the table and a voice in the conversation.

Speakers

  • Dan Moulthrop
    CEO, The City Club of Cleveland
  • Jeffery K. Patterson
    Chief Executive Officer and Safety Director, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA)
The City Club Forum