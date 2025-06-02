Community First: Leadership for the Greater Good

Over the past two decades, the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) has been steadily replacing and rebuilding virtually its entire stock of low income and affordable housing across Greater Cleveland. As CMHA's CEO since 2012, Jeffery Patterson has led an ongoing process of neighbor and resident engagement, ensuring that every resident has a voice in the future of the community and the facilities that are being built.

By special request of the donors who created our annual Leadership for the Greater Good Forum, Jeffery Patterson will be joined by City Club CEO Dan Moulthrop for a collegial conversation about leadership and the importance of prioritizing community voice. Moulthrop has led the City Club since 2013, and his tenure has been recognized not only for the successful move to Playhouse Square but perhaps, more importantly, by the increasing relevance and accessibility of City Club forums.

Join us for a conversation about inclusive and responsive leadership focused on strengthening communities, building bridges, and ensuring that all of us have a seat at the table and a voice in the conversation.

Speakers