A Conversation with Former NBC News Correspondent Pete Williams

There are few others with as much experience covering the Supreme Court, Department of Justice, and Homeland Security than Pete Williams. He served as an NBC News Correspondent in Washington, DC for 29 years, and last year was named the inaugural Journalist in Residence at John Carroll University. The late Tim Russert, longtime host of NBC’s Meet the Press and namesake of John Carroll University's Russert Department of Communication, inspired Williams to engage with John Carroll.

Before joining NBC News, Williams was an aide in the US Senate and House of Representatives. In 1986 he joined the staff of then-Congressman Dick Cheney as press secretary and legislative assistant. In 1989, when Cheney became Secretary of Defense, Williams was confirmed by the Senate as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs.

Join us at the City Club for a unique opportunity to hear directly from Pete Williams, in conversation with WKYC's Russ Mitchell, on the climate of journalism today, the most pressing issues facing SCOTUS, and more.

Speaker

Pete Williams

Former Correspondent, NBC News

Moderator