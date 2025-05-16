Trigger Point: Protecting Medicaid Expansion & Healthcare Access in Ohio

Originally expanded in 2014 under the Kasich administration, Ohio is one of 41 states, including the District of Columbia, that has implemented Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act. However, the addition of trigger language into the current state budget bill would allow Ohio to disenroll from Medicaid expansion if federal assistance for the program drops below 90%. The trigger language comes as congressional Republicans in D.C. consider cutting the federal match for Medicaid expansion.

For Ohio, it's a move that could strip healthcare access from over 770,000 Ohioans; including about 362,000 in rural Ohio counties.

Advocates in health equity, maternal and infant vitality, mental health, and more have sounded the alarm on what it means to return to an era before Medicaid expansion. A rollback would also disproportionately impact rural communities and their hospitals, adding to already staggering health disparities.

Join the City Club as The Center for Community Solutions' Emily Campbell leads a conversation with regional leadership to unpack the trigger language, assess what a rollback might look like, and outline the work ahead to protect healthcare access for Ohio families.

Panelists

Domonic Hopson

President and CEO, Neighborhood Family Practice

VP & Market Chief Medical Officer, Ohio, CareSource

President, Health Policy Institute of Ohio

Moderator