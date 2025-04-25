The Second Chance Workforce: How Public Policy Can Shape Ohio’s Future

In a July 2024 CNBC report, Ohio ranked 7th in business opportunities but received an “F” grade when it comes to workforce. Employers are looking for workers to advance their businesses and constantly talk about the need for workforce development. Meanwhile, there are thousands of justice-impacted individuals who would welcome the opportunity to work in these jobs. Connecting these two groups would help create a massive increase in the workforce pool and lift the entire economy.

Research suggests that Ohio’s expansive collateral sanctions limit access to more than one in four jobs statewide, costing individuals an estimated $3.4 billion in foregone wages and artificially constraining access to talent for businesses.

How can public policy play a role in helping bridge the gap between these two groups, reduce employment barriers, and assist in providing more individuals with second chances in employment…and in life?

In partnership with Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry (LMM), join the City Club as we present the 2025 Charles R. See Forum on Reentry. We will welcome a panel of experts who can share their perspectives on what community leaders can do to answer this question, and what we as a community can do to help.

Panelists

Devon Hickman

Director, The Center for Employment Opportunities

Director, The Center for Employment Opportunities

Ohio Senate, District 3

Ohio Senate, District 3

Staff Attorney, Ohio Justice and Policy Center

Moderator